Nikki Bhati's husband had also beaten up his lover

Nikki Bhati





Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati was already named in a 2024 case of assault and exploitation filed by another woman in an episode that also involved Nikki herself.





A woman had registered an FIR at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida in October 2024, accusing Vipin of assault and exploitation. According to sources, Vipin was then in a relationship with the complainant, despite being married to Nikki.





The matter escalated when Nikki and her sister caught Vipin and the woman "red-handed". In an attempt to prove his innocence, Vipin allegedly beat the woman, after which she filed an FIR against him.





On August 21, Nikki was beaten, doused with a flammable substance and set on fire inside her home in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. She died en route to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after sustaining 70 per cent burns.

The brutal murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, burnt alive in her matrimonial home in Noida allegedly over dowry demands, has reopened a window into her husband's violent past, reports NDTV.