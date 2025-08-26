Nikki Bhati's husband had also beaten up his lover

The brutal murder of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, burnt alive in her matrimonial home in Noida allegedly over dowry demands, has reopened a window into her husband's violent past, reports NDTV.
Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati was already named in a 2024 case of assault and exploitation filed by another woman in an episode that also involved Nikki herself.
A woman had registered an FIR at Jarcha Police Station in Greater Noida in October 2024, accusing Vipin of assault and exploitation. According to sources, Vipin was then in a relationship with the complainant, despite being married to Nikki.
The matter escalated when Nikki and her sister caught Vipin and the woman "red-handed". In an attempt to prove his innocence, Vipin allegedly beat the woman, after which she filed an FIR against him.
On August 21, Nikki was beaten, doused with a flammable substance and set on fire inside her home in Greater Noida's Sirsa village. She died en route to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after sustaining 70 per cent burns.