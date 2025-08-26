HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nikki Bhati's father wants bulldozer action for murder house

Tue, 26 August 2025
Share:
09:04
Nikki Bhati's husband, Vipin, is in police custody
Nikki Bhati's husband, Vipin, is in police custody
The father of the deceased woman, Nikki Bhati, who was allegedly killed in a dowry murder case in Greater Noida, alleged that the in-laws harassed his daughter for money, even troubling her when she tried to run a parlour. He has demanded strict action against the accused. 

Bhikhari Singh Payla expressed satisfaction with the administration's response so far and also urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order bulldozer action against the accused family's house, where his daughter was set on fire. 

Speaking to ANI, Bhikhari Singh Payla said, "We are satisfied with the administration. They have worked well for us. We should similarly get justice in the Court. Mahesh Sharma (BJP MP) had come to visit us today. He assured us that we would get justice. I request CM Yogi Adityanath for a bulldozer action on their (accused family) house. I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed." 

"The house where my daughter was set on fire should be destroyed...She used to run a parlour, but they used to bother her and demand money for the same...They did not even let her put up a signboard for the parlour...I had given Rs 1.5 lakh for the parlour," he added. 

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested all four accused in Greater Noida's dowry murder case and informed them that they will be interrogated, following which the investigation of the case will progress. Vipin Bhati, who is accused of murdering his wife, was shot in the leg by the police on Sunday and was later admitted to the hospital. He was sent to a 14-day judicial custody. Police said that the husband of the deceased was accused of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nikki Bhati's father wants bulldozer action for murder house
LIVE! Nikki Bhati's father wants bulldozer action for murder house

Munir's Moves: Why India Must Be On High Alert
Munir's Moves: Why India Must Be On High Alert

A Pakistan that is more secure in its relations with the US is also one that might well wish to indulge in another cross-border misadventure.

US Tariffs Coming Tomorrow!
US Tariffs Coming Tomorrow!

From 12:01 am eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, higher tariffs will apply to all products of India that are either entered for consumption in the United States or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption.

Trump: 'Going To Have Great Relationship With China'
Trump: 'Going To Have Great Relationship With China'

'We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards.''If I play those cards, that would destroy China.'

Noida dowry murder: 'Vipin disliked Nikki's Insta reels'
Noida dowry murder: 'Vipin disliked Nikki's Insta reels'

Police investigate the alleged murder of Nikki Bhati over dowry demands, with neighbors claiming disputes over her social media activity.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV