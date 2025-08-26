HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mohanlal starrer 'Hridayapoorvam' trailer out, film to hit theatres on this day

Tue, 26 August 2025
22:42
A scene from the trailer of Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam/Courtesy Instagram
The much-awaited trailer of Superstar Mohanlal starrer Hridayapoorvam has been released on Tuesday.

Directed by Sathyan Anthikad, the film stars Mohanlal, Malavika Mohanan, and Sangeeth Prathap in lead roles.

The one-minute and fifty-one-second trailer showcases a humorous yet emotionally layered interaction between Mohanlal and Sangeeth Prathap, where Mohanlal's character expresses his confused state of mind.

As per the trailer, Mohanlal appears to be playing a middle-aged man who visits characters played by Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha.

The interaction is followed by a heartwarming and entertaining narrative involving Mohanlal, Sangeeth Prathap, Malavika Mohanan and Sangeetha.

The movie is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. 

Aashirvad Cinemas shared the trailer on their Instagram handle on Tuesday.

The film has been granted a U certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Sharing a poster of his character on Instagram, Mohanlal shared the news with a poster of his character in Hridayapoorvam.

Calling it a "censor clean" movie, the superstar announced that the film will be making its way to theatres on August 28, 2025. -- ANI

