Modi: India has power of democracy and advantage of...

Tue, 26 August 2025
13:11
India has the power of democracy, the advantage of demography and a very large pool of skilled workforce, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. 

This creates a win-win situation for every partner of ours, Modi said, after flagging off Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the brand's Hansalpur facility in Gujarat. The made-in-India e-Vitara will be exported to over 100 countries, including Japan. Today, Suzuki Japan is manufacturing in India, and the cars made here are being exported back to Japan. This is not only a symbol of the strength of the relationship between India and Japan, but also reflects the global confidence in India, Modi said. Modi said swadeshi should be every Indian's life mantra. My definition of swadeshi is where money is invested by anybody but work is done by Indians, he added. 

Today, the entire world is looking towards India. At such a time, no state should lag behind. Every state should take advantage of this opportunity, he said. Investors coming to the country should be so confused that they think: should I go to this state or that state, Modi said. I invite all states to compete in reforms, pro-development policies and in good governance, he added. PTI

