Israel's killing of six Gaza journalists draws global condemnation

The Israeli military bombed Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, killing five journalists, including Al Jazeera photographer Mohammad Salama.





In total, 21 people were killed in a "double-tap" strike -- one missile hitting first, then another moments later, as rescue workers and journalists arrived -- on southern Gaza's main medical facility.





The attack comes as Israel has intensified its offensive to seize Gaza City, the main urban centre in the enclave of 2.3 million people, despite a famine being declared last week.





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the attack was a "tragic mishap".





Israeli forces killed another journalist in a separate incident in Khan Younis later on Monday, bringing the death toll of journalists to six.





The Israeli military's killing of six Palestinian journalists, including an Al Jazeera cameraman, in Gaza has caused global condemnation, with the Al Jazeera Media Network accusing Israel of "assassinating journalists as part of a systematic campaign to silence the truth", reports Al Jazeera.