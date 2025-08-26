HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Israel strikes Gaza hospital twice, killing 20

Tue, 26 August 2025
Israel carried out an air strike on one of the main hospitals in the Gaza Strip on Monday and hit the same site again just as journalists and rescue workers reached the spot, reported the Associated Press.

At least 20 people were killed and many others injured, according to local health officials.

This has been described as one of the deadliest attacks on hospitals and journalists since the Gaza war began nearly 22 months ago.

The conflict was triggered by Hamas' assault on Israel on October 7, 2023, and has since escalated into widespread fighting.

Monday's strike comes at a time when Israel is preparing to expand its military operations into densely populated areas of Gaza.

The attack targeted Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, a major city in southern Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office termed it a 'tragic mishap' and said the Israeli military has launched an investigation into the incident.  -- Agencies

