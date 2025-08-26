HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Influencer deletes 'social harmony' reel after criticism, apologises

Tue, 26 August 2025
A social media influencer's video about communal harmony, showing him purchasing an idol of Lord Ganesh from a Muslim seller, has triggered a row, prompting him to delete it and apologise for "unintentionally" hurting people's feelings. 

The reel creator, Atharva Sudame, makes humorous videos. He recently posted a reel that shows him entering a Ganapati idol shop in Pune. While discussing an idol, the shopkeeper's young son addresses him as "abbu", revealing the seller is Muslim. The shopkeeper, appearing uncomfortable and assuming the buyer might refuse to purchase the idol after learning about his faith, tells Sudame that he could buy it from another shop. 

To this, Sudame responds by asking what difference it would make if he purchased the same idol from him. He further tells the shopkeeper that while making the idol, he must have had good intentions, thereby conveying a message of social harmony. 

The reel, however, triggered widespread criticism online, with several users accusing Sudame of "pushing a secular agenda". "This moron Instagram influencer #atharvasudame had posted this video about #Ganeshotsav trying to push the agenda of sickularism. Deleted within a few hours. Wonder why?" wrote a user identifying as Kashmiri Hindu on a microblogging site. Another user commented, "When the same selective secularism is shown during Ganesh Utsav, your fake progressivism and false secularism will surely be crushed." 

Another netizen said Sudame has portrayed Pune in the wrong way. Amid trolling, Sudame removed the video from his social media handles. "I have deleted the video. A lot of people expressed their displeasure. My intention was never to hurt anyone's sentiments. I have made several videos based on Hindu festivals and culture. I had no other motive behind this video. Still, if someone felt hurt, I have deleted it and I apologise," Sudame said. -- PTI

