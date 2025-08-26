HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indore bans meat sales during Hindu, Jain festivals

Tue, 26 August 2025
23:46
image
The local authorities in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have banned the sale of meat completely on certain days of the upcoming festivals celebrated by Hindus and Jains, the city Mayor said on Tuesday.   

In a statement, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the sale of meat will be completely banned in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), Dol Gyaras (September 3), Anant Chaturdashi (September 6) celebrated by Hindus, and Paryushan festival of Jains. 

He said, "I have instructed the municipal corporation officials to ensure strict compliance of this ban. Appropriate action will be taken against those who violate the ban." 

Officials said many people from Hindu and Jain communities had sought a ban on the sale of meat during the festive period to safeguard their religious sentiments. -- PTI

