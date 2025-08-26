HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India may ink $1 bn fighter jet engine pact with GE by Sep

Tue, 26 August 2025
19:12
File image
Soon after the Centre cleared a Rs 62,000 crore deal to buy 97 more LCA Mark 1A fighter aircraft, India is close to signing a deal of around $1 billion with the American firm GE for supplying 113 more GE-404 engines for the indigenous combat aircraft.

Indian state-owned firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has already inked a deal for 99 GE-404 engines with the American firm for the initial 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets ordered by the Indian Air Force and these 113 would be in addition to that.

The negotiations are almost finalised for buying 113 more GE-404 engines from the American firm GE for the 97 LCAs. 

The deal is likely to be finalised by September this year, defence officials told ANI.The deal is expected to help HAL to get its complete requirement of 212 GE-404 engines in continuity, avoiding any types of delays in engine supplies.

The HAL is working to supply the first 83 aircraft by the end of 2029-30 and the next batch of 97 LCA Mark 1As by 2033-34, they said.

American GE is expected to supply two engines per month from now on to fulfill its commitment for the Indian programme. -- ANI

