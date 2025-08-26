India Inc. to post modest 5-6% revenue growth in Q2 FY26

13:45





The growth is likely to be supported by firm rural demand and structural factors such as premiumisation and the expanding scale and scope of organised players.





It stated "India Inc. to report modest YoY revenue growth of 5-6 per cent in Q2 FY2026 (5.5 per cent in Q1 FY2026), led by firm rural demand."





As a result, the report outlined that the credit metrics of the country are also expected to remain stable, with the interest coverage ratio estimated between 4.9 and 5.1 times, against 4.9 times in Q1 FY2026.





However, the report cautioned that the structure of the proposed GST rationalisation is still uncertain.





The expectations of lower prices could cause some discretionary purchases to be deferred from the second half of Q2 FY2026 to the second half of the fiscal, potentially leading to a temporary slowdown in demand momentum in certain sectors. -- ANI

