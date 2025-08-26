HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India flexes muscles with two new mega warships

Tue, 26 August 2025
16:13
Indian Navy on Tuesday simultaneously commissioned the latest multi-mission stealth frigates INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri at Naval Base in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The ceremony was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This marks the first occasion when two frontline surface combatants, constructed at two different shipyards, commissioned simultaneously, underscoring the growing maritime importance of India's eastern seaboard. Udaygiri and Himgiri are follow-on ships of the Project 17 (Shivalik) class frigates. Both frigates were designed in-house by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB), and notably, Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the WDB, marking a milestone in five decades of indigenous warship design. 

The Ministry of Defence said that both these vessels incorporate significant improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions in Blue Water conditions. 

Udaygiri, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd. (MDL), Mumbai, and Himgiri, constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, showcase the nation's growing shipbuilding prowess, as well as, the synergy between India's premier defence shipyards. Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship of her class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards, according to the ministry. 

 Upon commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region. In keeping with the Navy's tradition of reviving names of illustrious predecessors, both frigates are named after earlier INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34) that served the nation with distinction for over 30 years before being decommissioned. The commissioning of the new Udaygiri and Himgiri thus honours the legacy of their forebearers while ushering in a new era of capability.

