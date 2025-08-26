HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
IMD issues advisory for continuous rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

Tue, 26 August 2025
15:42
Continuous rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers and streams, triggering flash floods in parts of Jammu region. The Meteorological Department (MET) has issued an advisory on the matter. 

"Possibility of intense/heavy to very heavy Rain/thunder at scattered places & extremely heavy rain at isolated places of JMU Div & moderate to heavy rain in South KMR during 26 Aug. Cloud burst/flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides/shooting stones etc. stay away from water bodies/nallas/river embankments/loose structures etc. Waterlogging/flooding in the low-lying areas of JMU Div. All concerned are advised to stay alert/updated," the advisory read. A bridge over the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kathua has been damaged after the river began flowing in spate due to continuous rains in the region. The incident has disrupted traffic on the highway, a key arterial route. Local administration teams are monitoring the situation closely. 

The Jammu region has been experiencing intense monsoon showers for the past few days, causing rivers to swell, triggering landslides, and disrupting normal life in low-lying and hilly areas. -- ANI

