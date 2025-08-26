Hope India will end Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy

10:27





Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to peace and dialogue. Now, as the entire world strives to end this horrible war with dignity and lasting peace, we count on India's contribution, Zelenskyy said.





Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, he added.





On August 16, Prime Minister Modi wished the people of Ukraine a future marked by peace and progress as he thanked Zelenskyy for his Independence Day wishes. Wishing India on its Independence Day on August 15, Zelenskyy said he hoped New Delhi would contribute to efforts aimed at ending the war with Russia.





Modi said on X, "Thank you President Zelenskyy for your warm greetings. I deeply value the joint commitment to forging even closer ties between India and Ukraine. We earnestly wish our friends in Ukraine a future marked by peace, progress and prosperity."





Zelenskyy on Tuesday posted a letter he received from Prime Minister Modi on August 24 which thanked the Ukrainian president for his thoughtful message and kind wishes on India's Independence Day. Recalling his visit to Kyiv in August last year, Modi said he looked forward to strengthening our mutually beneficial cooperation.





"I also take this opportunity to extend my greetings to you and the people of Ukraine on the occasion of your Independence Day. I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation," he wrote.





Modi said India has always stood on the side of peace and remains committed to extending all possible support for sincere efforts seeking an early, abiding and peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy". The Ukrainian leader's comments come amid the looming August 27 deadline for the 50 per cent punitive tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on India for buying Russian crude oil. -- PTI

