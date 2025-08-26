HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC clears Adani's Bandra Reclamation project, rejects PILs

Tue, 26 August 2025
A view of the Bombay high court/File image
The Bombay high court on Tuesday dismissed two public interest litigations (PILs) challenging the government's decision to permit private development of reclaimed land at the Bandra Reclamation by the Adani Group. 

The petitions filed by activist Zoru Bathena and the Bandra Reclamation Area Volunteers Organisation (BRAVO) challenged the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation's (MSRDC) plan to allow private development on the reclaimed land. 

The petitions sought a stay on the project and restoration of the land as a green space, citing violations of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. 

The Adani Group and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had opposed the pleas and contended that the proposed development on a plot of land at Bandra Reclamation is outside the CRZ and hence free for development. -- PTI

