Gujarat HC lawyers abstain from work over 'proposed' transfer of judge

Tue, 26 August 2025
22:10
File image
The Gujarat high court Advocates' Association on Tuesday passed a resolution to abstain from work to protest against the `proposed' transfer of Justice Sandeep Bhatt. 

Notably, there has been no official communication so far regarding the transfer. 

The association also formed a six-member committee, which includes its president Brijesh Trivedi, to make a representation against Justice Bhatt's proposed transfer to the Supreme Court collegium. 

"It has been decided unanimously that the members of the Bar will abstain from work with immediate effect," stated the resolution. 

"Justice Bhatt has been proposed to be transferred to the Madhya Pradesh high court. We are opposed to it, and have decided to abstain from work to register our protest," Trivedi said. 

Recently, Justice Bhatt had passed an order against the high court registry, terming the delay in the installation of CCTV cameras on the court premises "red tapism." 

After the registry filed an appeal before a division bench of Justices A S Supehia and R T Vachhani, it stayed the monitoring of the issue by Justice Bhatt, saying only the Chief Justice can wield this power. -- PTI

