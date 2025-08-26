GSK India Re-enters Oncology...

12:38





This marks GSK's return to the cancer care segment after it sold its oncology portfolio to Novartis around a decade back.





Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GSK India, said, 'It's a standing start for us, as we currently have no presence in oncology. The patient landscape shows substantial potential, particularly in ovarian cancer. As a Rs 4,000 crore company, our aim has always been for at least 10 per cent of revenues to come from new growth platforms, and oncology will be a key driver in building this new revenue stream.'





Earlier in 2014, Glaxo sold its oncology business to Novartis in a swap deal worth over $20 billion, which included Novartis' vaccine business moving to GSK. At the time of the divestment, GSK's oncology portfolio was valued at Rs 140 crore.





India sees around 48,000 new ovarian cases annually, with one of the highest mortality rates.





For endometrial cancer around 19,000 to 20,000 new cases emerge every year.





By 2045, the incidence of endometrial and ovarian cancer in India is projected to increase by 78% and 69% respectively.





The company claimed Jemperli is the country's first approved PD-1 immunotherapy for second-line treatment of advanced endometrial cancer, while Zejula is the only once-daily oral PARP inhibitor cleared as first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer across all biomarker types. OTher PD-1 immunotherapy drugs include Merck's Keytruda and BMS's Opdivo.





Akshikar declined to share pricing details of the drugs, but said that they are 'competitively' priced compared to existing therapies.





GSK said the required treatment cycles are fewer than existing options. For Jemperli, a patient requires 11 cycles compared with 17-18 cycles for other immunotherapies, reducing hospital visits by six to seven sessions.





The company has also rolled out its 'Phoenix' patient support programme to drive access and affordability, as it seeks to establish oncology as a new growth pillar alongside vaccines and respiratory medicines.





-- Anjali Singh, Business Standard

