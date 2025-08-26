HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Farmers, livestock rearers, entrepreneurs, shopkeeperd are our top priority: PM

Tue, 26 August 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering confidence in the people of India, has resolutely stated that a Swadeshi (Indigenous) Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the cornerstone of building Viksit Bharat. 

He emphasised that in the coming years, every citizen will champion the mantra of 'Vocal for Local,' embracing indigenous products and practices. By 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of independence, it will undoubtedly stand as Viksit Rashtra.

According to a release as part of the celebrations marking 20 years of urban development under the 'Viksit Gujarat, Viksit Bharat' initiative, the Prime Minister, from Ahmedabad, in the presence of Gujarat's Governor Acharya Devvrat and other ministers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India flexes muscles with two new mega warships
LIVE! India flexes muscles with two new mega warships

CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death
CCTV shows Nikki's husband outside home at time of death

The footage from outside a shop near the Bhati family's home shows a youth, who locals claimed was Vipin, standing behind a car and then suddenly running.

Bombay HC tells Jarange no protest without permissio
Bombay HC tells Jarange no protest without permissio

The Bombay High Court ruled that Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange must obtain prior permission from authorities to hold a protest, citing concerns about law and order, especially during the Ganesh festival.

SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds
SC probe into Vantara: Reliance Foundation responds

Reliance Foundation's Vantara has pledged full cooperation with the Supreme Court-appointed SIT investigating allegations of legal non-compliance and animal acquisition irregularities.

'Will die as a Congressman': DKS apologizes for RSS prayer
'Will die as a Congressman': DKS apologizes for RSS prayer

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar offered to apologize if anyone was hurt over his rendition of the RSS' prayer song in the state assembly. He reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress party.

