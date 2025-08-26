HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED raids against AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj, others in Delhi

Tue, 26 August 2025
The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at premises linked to AAP leader and former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and others as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

Around a dozen locations in the national capital are being searched by the federal probe agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government. -- PTI

