ED raid a diversion amid questions about PM's degree: AAP

11:21





At least 13 locations in the National Capital Region are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Kejriwal said the ED raid at Bharadwaj's residence is yet another example of the "misuse" of investigation agencies by the Modi government. No party has been targeted the way the AAP is being targeted today, the former chief minister said in a post on X.





"AAP is being targeted because it has been the strongest voice against the Modi government's wrong policies and corrupt practices. The Modi government wants to silence our voice, but that will never happen," he said.





"AAP will not be intimidated by these raids of the BJP," he added. Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the case against Bharadwaj is false. "The raids are a diversionary tactic. The case pertains to the time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post. The case is false," he said in a statement issued by the AAP. The ED investigation against Bharadwaj (45) stems from an FIR registered by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in June. The ACB booked Bharadwaj, his party colleague and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain, private contractors and unknown government officials for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.





Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi asserted that all cases against AAP leaders are "politically motivated". "Why was there a raid at Saurabh ji's place today? Because questions are being raised across the country about Prime Minister Modi's degree is Modi ji's degree fake? The raid was carried out only to divert attention from this discussion. The case being cited is from a time when Saurabh ji was not even a minister. This clearly shows that the case is false," the former Delhi chief minister wrote on X in Hindi.





Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was also kept in jail for three years, but eventually the CBI and the ED had to file a closure report, she said.





"This proves that all cases filed against Aam Aadmi Party leaders are nothing but false and politically motivated," she added. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh echoed similar views. "Why are the raids being conducted today? The whole country is asking about Modi ji's degree and Bharadwaj is being targeted to divert attention. Efforts have been made to make AAP leaders bow down. This case is false and baseless," he said. The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside a Central Information Commission order directing disclosure of details related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree, saying that only because he was holding a public office does not mean all his "personal information" should be disclosed publicly. PTI

The AAP on Tuesday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate raids against Saurabh Bharadwaj were an attempt to divert attention from questions being raised about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree and that the case against the party's Delhi unit chief was false. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said his party would not be intimidated by this "misuse" of central investigation agencies by the Modi government. The Enforcement Directorate is searching the premises of Bharadwaj and some private contractors as part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged scam in health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi, official sources said.