Down, down, down! Sensex bleeds over US tariffs

Tue, 26 August 2025
09:40
Domestic equities opened under pressure on Tuesday as the United States Customs Department went ahead with the decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and published a draft notice. The new tariffs will come into effect from August 27. Sensex is over 700 points down this morning, so far. 

Though investors had largely factored in the possibility of such steep tariffs, there was hope in the market for a delay or back-channel relief. With the announcement now making the tariffs a reality, investor sentiment weakened in early trade.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I respect goddess Chamundeshwari: Banu Mushtaq
'Ukraine counts on India': Zelenskyy thanks Modi
Zelenskyy, in a social media post, said Ukraine appreciates India's dedication to "peace and dialogue".

ED raids AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj in health infra 'scam'
The investigation against Bharadwaj (45), former Delhi health minister, is understood to be linked to an Anti-Corruption Branch case into alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects by the previous AAP government.

House where my daughter was set on fire...: Nikki's father
'I lost my daughter. She won't come back, but such monsters should be destroyed'

Is Kejriwal Reason For 130th Amendment?
'Even if this Bill passes in Parliament, it will reasonably face judicial scrutiny.'One can reasonably expect challenges in the Supreme Court questioning its Constitutional validity.'

