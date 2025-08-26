Down, down, down! Sensex bleeds over US tariffs

09:40





Though investors had largely factored in the possibility of such steep tariffs, there was hope in the market for a delay or back-channel relief. With the announcement now making the tariffs a reality, investor sentiment weakened in early trade.

Domestic equities opened under pressure on Tuesday as the United States Customs Department went ahead with the decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods and published a draft notice. The new tariffs will come into effect from August 27. Sensex is over 700 points down this morning, so far.