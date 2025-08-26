HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Cross-Border UPI Transactions Grow 20x In Year

Tue, 26 August 2025
Cross-border Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are gaining momentum with the real-time payments system expanding globally. These transactions grew more than 20 times to over 755,000 in FY25 from just 37,060 payments in FY24. In the first four months of FY26 alone, it clocked 601,000 transactions, data showed. 

In FY24, the value of such transactions was recorded at 19.7 crore, growing multifold to 258.53 crore in FY25. As of July of FY26, the transactions processed on cross-border UPI were recorded at 169.29 crore.  In comparison, cross-border UPI transactions recorded a modest 180 and 144 payments in FY22 and FY23 respectively during the initial phase of its global roll-out.

The value of these transactions was recorded at approximately 3,000 and 4,000 during the same period.   

These numbers include both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions on the payments system in the cross-border context.  

The growing numbers come on the back of efforts to link UPI with the fast payment systems in other countries.  The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) runs the UPI rails. NPCI International Payments (NIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the apex retail payments body, is responsible for expanding UPI globally.  

There are more than 1.5 million international merchants taken on board to accept UPI.  At present, UPI is live in seven countries -- United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Bhutan, Singapore, Mauritius, France and Sri Lanka. 

-- Ajinkya Kanwale, Business Standard

