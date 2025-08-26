Chhattisgarh man ends life after wife refuses to cook egg curry

22:29





The incident took place in Sankara village under Sihawa police station limits on Monday evening, a police official said in Dhamtari.





As per the preliminary information, Tikuram Sen, the deceased, brought home eggs on Monday evening and asked his wife to cook curry.





She refused, saying it was the day of 'Karu Bhaat' festival and she was going to observe a fast the next day, the official said.





'Karu Bhaat' (a `bitter meal' which includes a dish of bitter gourd) is eaten the day before the Teej festival, observed by married women in Chhattisgarh.





They consume it as their last meal of the day before observing a 'Nirjala' fast the next day for the long life and prosperity of their husbands.





Apparently upset, Sen left the house and allegedly hanged himself from a nearby tree.





The police have sent the body for autopsy and further investigation to ascertain the exact reason for suicide is on, the official added. -- PTI

