Chamundi Hill not property of Hindus alone, says DKS, draws BJP's ire

Shivakumar made the statement reacting to the opposition to the government invite extended to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the world-famous 'Mysuru Dasara-2025' celebrations this year, atop of Chamundi Hills on September 22.





"Chamundi Hill and Godess Chamundi belong to every religion, it is not the property of Hindus alone. People of all communites go to Chamundi Hills and offer prayer to the Goddess, it is their belief. We go to Churches, Jain temples, Dhargahas, Gurudwaras...this (opposition to Mushtaq) is all politics," Shivakumar said.





Citing examples of inter-faith marriages and people from one religion having belief in another, he said, "why Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not restricted to Hindus alone? Why haven't you put such a board there?"





"......this is a secular country, there is a Constitution, every one has protection, every can follow their belief and faith," he added.





Sharply reacting to Shivakumar's statement, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka said, Chamundi hill is "pucca" (definitely) a property of Hindus, and not that of Muslims.





"Even if hundred D K Shivakumars come, thay can't change it. It is a pucca Hindu property. Chamundi hill, Dharmasthala, Tirupati, Sabarimala, all these are property of Hindus. If you try to touch or alter things at Chamundi hill, there will be uprising. Be careful, I'm giving this warning to Congress party," the BJP leader said. -- PTI

