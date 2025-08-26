BSE Sensex top losers today

17:14





Besides, persistent foreign fund outflows and a weak global trend also dampened investors' sentiment.





The 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark tumbled 849.37 points, or 1.04 percent, to close at 80,786.54.





During the day, the index nosedived 949.93 points, or 1.16 percent, to hit a low of 80,685.98.





The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 255.70 points, or 1.02 percent, to finish at 24,712.05. In the intra-day session, it dived 278.15 points, or 1.11 percent, to hit a low of 24,689.60.





Among Sensex shares, Sun Pharmaceutical, Tata Steel, Trent, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Titan, BEL, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

