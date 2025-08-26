Army Ex-Vice Chief Military Adviser to NSC Secretariat

09:08

The National Security Council Secretariat functions as the executive arm of the National Security Council, providing policy inputs and inter-ministerial coordination on national security matters under the National Security Advisor. Structurally, the NSC is organised into three tiers: The Strategic Policy Group, the National Security Advisory Board, and the NSCS, which houses verticals such as military affairs, technology, intelligence coordination, and maritime security.





General Subramani, known for his intellect and leadership, pursued higher studies at premier institutions, earning a master's degree from King's College London and an MPhil in Defence Studies from the University of Madras.

Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani, with 40 years of experience, will take charge on September 1, as Chief Military Adviser To the National Security Council Secretariat, functioning as a key link between the armed forces NSC.