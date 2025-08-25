Man on video call with sister jumps off Yamuna bridge

14:46

According to the police, the caller had stated that her brother jumped into the river. When the local police and PCR teams reached the spot, they discovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone left behind on the bridge. The caller, identified as Suman, is the daughter of Bal Kishan and a resident of Bihar.





A Civil Services aspirant, Suman, is currently living in Karol Bagh, and has also arrived at the location. During questioning, she revealed that her brother, Rithik, had been residing with her for a few months, in search of a job. She added that Rithik had been battling depression for the past two to three months following a breakup with his girlfriend.





On the night of the incident, Suman said, Rithik made a video call to her during which they argued. In frustration during the call, only he jumped off the railing into the river. A missing person complaint has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station. Immediately after receiving the call, the local police informed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), fire tender, and other emergency services.





A motorboat team of NDRF arrived on the spot within 15-20 minutes and began searching in the river. A fire tender and a team from Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had also arrived at this time. The search and rescue operation continued all night and is still ongoing. The victim had not yet been located. -- ANI

