HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Where will it end: SC slams comedians for mocking disabled

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
14:04
image
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on stand-up comedian Samay Raina for allegedly making insensitive remarks about people with disability. 

The court directed Raina and four other comedians--Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Nishant Jagdish Tanwar, and Sonali Thakkar (aka Sonali Aditya Desai)--to issue an unconditional apology on their YouTube channels and other platforms. 

On May 5, the bench had summoned the comedians to appear before it or face coercive action after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from SMA, a rare disorder, as well as those suffering from other disabilities on their show. 

The petition against the influencers was filed by the M/s Cure SMA Foundation of India, citing insensitive jokes made by Raina, Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar. "The petitioner is concerned by certain live and pre-recorded event videos of these individuals, due to their offensive, denigrating and dehumanising representation of persons with disabilities," the petition said. 

"These videos shed light on the widespread irresponsible, insensitive and violate dissemination of such online content that contravenes the rights of the persons with disability under Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India, propels offensive stereotypes and misguided portrayals against them, and detrimentally impacts their societal participation, and fosters insensitivity and inhumanity against them, and as such falls within the reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2)," said the petition. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman on video call with sister jumps off Yamuna bridge
LIVE! Woman on video call with sister jumps off Yamuna bridge

Why India made 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor
Why India made 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

Half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan sighted near LoC
Half-a-dozen drones from Pakistan sighted near LoC

The movement of the drones from across the border was picked up over Balakote, Langote and Gursai nallah in Mendhar sector at 9.15 pm on Sunday, the officials said.

'Freedom not on commercial speech': SC to Samay Raina
'Freedom not on commercial speech': SC to Samay Raina

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi, which asked the Centre to frame guidelines to curb speeches offending or ridiculing disabled, women, children and senior citizens, said freedom of speech and expression can't be...

Dhankar resigned due to...: Shah reacts on VP's resignation
Dhankar resigned due to...: Shah reacts on VP's resignation

When asked about the claim that Dhankar being under "house arrest", Shah said the interpretation of truth and lies should not rely solely on opposition statements and warned against making a fuss over the former VP's resignation.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV