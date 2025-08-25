HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vietnam evacuates over 300,000 people ahead of looming typhoon

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
15:31
image
Vietnam is evacuating more than 300,000 people and has suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approaches the country's eastern coast. Authorities confirmed that over 325,500 residents across five coastal provinces are being relocated to schools and public buildings designated as temporary shelters.

The typhoon is forecast to make landfall on Monday. Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, warned that the situation is "extremely dangerous," posing serious risks to vessels, including tourist and fishing boats, as well as aquaculture facilities. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree
HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree

The Delhi High Court has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed the disclosure of information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

LIVE! Kerala man gets double life term for abducting, raping minor
LIVE! Kerala man gets double life term for abducting, raping minor

Why India made 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor
Why India made 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

Senior BJP leaders and an expelled MLA have questioned the Karnataka government's decision to have author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities, citing concerns about her faith and its appropriateness for a religious...

Congress slams BCCI over Ind-Pak Asia Cup match
Congress slams BCCI over Ind-Pak Asia Cup match

'Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV