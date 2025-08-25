Vietnam evacuates over 300,000 people ahead of looming typhoon

15:31





The typhoon is forecast to make landfall on Monday. Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, warned that the situation is "extremely dangerous," posing serious risks to vessels, including tourist and fishing boats, as well as aquaculture facilities. -- ANI

Vietnam is evacuating more than 300,000 people and has suspended several domestic flights as Typhoon Kajiki approaches the country's eastern coast. Authorities confirmed that over 325,500 residents across five coastal provinces are being relocated to schools and public buildings designated as temporary shelters.