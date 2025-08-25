Survival tests, photography, kayaking: Shux shares prep for Axiom 4

08:59





On Sunday, Group Captain Shukla, who goes by the callsign 'Shux', shared his experiences and challenges he faced while being part of the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and the training he underwent prior to it.





After several postponements, the Dragon spacecraft carrying him and other three astronauts was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in the US on June 25.





"It was so powerful, it literally shakes every bone in your body. You are going from 0 km/hr to 28,500 km/hr in 8.5 minutes, and that speaks about the magnitude of it," Shukla recalled the intensity of the lift-off experience.





As the spacecraft was launched, people in India and around the world cheered for the mission, and extended the same gesture when the splashdown happened on their return to Earth on July 15. Lucknow-born Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to travel to the ISS and described the experience of the mission, "very exhilarating".





During the event hosted by the Indian Air Force at the Subroto Park here, he also shared some anecdotes from his 20-day space sojourn as part of the mission that was preceded by several months of hard training.





"When you go to an ISS, you are essentially living in a new house. And, it has its own rules, its own set of terms and conditions, like how you would eat, how you would sleep. How would you go to a bathroom, actually that is the most challenging task, to go to a washroom in space," Shukla said, drawing mirth from the audience.





The astronaut, who will turn 40 this October 10, was commissioned into the IAF in 2006 and went on to become a decorated test pilot with over 2,000 hours of flying time on advanced fighter aircraft such as the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, and Dornier-228. Shukla grew up as a "shy and reserved" person, hearing stories of the 1984 spaceflight of Rakesh Sharma in his childhood days. And, life, like his recent space sojourn in a spacecraft orbit, has indeed come full circle for him, as he signed autographs for school students and obliged the fellow air warriors queuing up to get clicked with him at the event.





Asked how this transformation feels, he told PTI, "Oh, it feels wonderful to see the excitement among students for space and India's space programme." His profile in the Axiom-4 mission was that of a mission pilot, alongside commander Peggy Whitson of the US and mission specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland and Tibor Kapu of Hungary. -- PTI

Undergoing survival tests in simulated environment, learning photography to document space experience and a team kayaking off the Mexican coast to foster camaraderie -- these were some of the activities that the crew of Axiom-4 had engaged in before setting off on the mission, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla said.