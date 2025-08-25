Stock markets log gains on US Fed rate cut hopes

16:04





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,635.91. During the day, it jumped 492.21 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,799.06. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,967.75.





From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Titan were among the major gainers. Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark indices rebounded on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 329 points, tracking a rally in global equity markets, on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut. Buying in IT stocks were also instrumental in driving the markets higher.