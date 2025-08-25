HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets log gains on US Fed rate cut hopes

Mon, 25 August 2025
16:04
Benchmark indices rebounded on Monday, with the BSE Sensex climbing 329 points, tracking a rally in global equity markets, on hopes of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut. Buying in IT stocks were also instrumental in driving the markets higher.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 329.06 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 81,635.91. During the day, it jumped 492.21 points or 0.60 per cent to 81,799.06. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 97.65 points or 0.39 per cent to 24,967.75. 

From the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Titan were among the major gainers. Bharat Electronics, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank were among the laggards. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree
The Delhi High Court has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed the disclosure of information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

LIVE! Kerala man gets double life term for abducting, raping minor
Why India made 1st major contact with Pak since Op Sindoor
It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources.

BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
Senior BJP leaders and an expelled MLA have questioned the Karnataka government's decision to have author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities, citing concerns about her faith and its appropriateness for a religious...

Congress slams BCCI over Ind-Pak Asia Cup match
'Engaging with Pakistan at this stage sends out a message that undermines the sentiments of the people of India who stand firmly against any compromise on national security.'

