HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Soon, people will talk of ISRO over NASA: Shuks

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
18:22
image
Indian Air Force Group Captain and astronaut Sudhanshu Shukla on Monday said it is only a matter of time before the world talks about Indian Space Research Organisation over National Aeronautics and Space Administration, as India continues to advance rapidly in space exploration.

"Since returning to India, I have felt an incredible excitement among people about our space achievements. The National Space Day (August 23) has only been celebrated for two years, yet the energy around it was tremendous.

"As the deputy chief minister (Keshav Prasad Maurya) said, the day is not far when people will speak of ISRO over NASA. I believe this is not a dream, but a reality waiting to happen," Shukla said at a civic reception in Lucknow, his hometown, celebrating his visit to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of a successful Axiom-4 mission.

Shukla, who was visibly moved by the warm welcome, added with a smile, "Since I landed in Lucknow around 7:30 this morning, I must have clicked about 2,000 selfies. The famous saying, 'Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow Mein Hain' (Smile, you're in Lucknow) truly came alive for me today."

The felicitation ceremony at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, and Shukla's family members, including his wife Kamna, mother Asha, and father Shambhu Shukla.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan was also present. Reflecting on his journey, Shukla said the excitement he witnessed in Delhi upon his arrival in India was "doubled" when he reached his hometown Lucknow.

"Coming home to such a heartfelt welcome was overwhelming. I am deeply grateful for the love and pride the people have shown towards me," he said. 

Shukla's 18-day mission involved a stay on board the ISS before landing in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego.

He said his team conducted 60 scientific experiments in space, seven of which were designed by Indian scientists.

"The proudest moment was performing experiments created by our scientists. For the first time, they got the opportunity to conduct microgravity research. The real achievement is not just the data but the doors this mission has opened for future Indian research in space," he said.

Shukla also said that during his mission, he interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and spoke with children on three occasions.

"Each time, they (the children) asked how they could become astronauts. One of the biggest achievements of this mission is that the younger generation now not only aspires to go to space, but believes that they can do it," he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Soon, people will talk of ISRO over NASA: Shuks
LIVE! Soon, people will talk of ISRO over NASA: Shuks

Bollywood shoot marks MiG-21's final flight
Bollywood shoot marks MiG-21's final flight

The Indian Air Force's MiG-21 fighter jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner, which doubled as a set for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film 'Love And War'. The moment marked the jet's last...

Feud erupts in Matua head family in Bengal; BJP uneasy
Feud erupts in Matua head family in Bengal; BJP uneasy

A family feud within the politically influential Matua community has erupted between Union minister Shantanu Thakur and his brother, BJP MLA Subrata Thakur, creating ripples in West Bengal's political landscape and posing a challenge for...

Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?
Can Trump's Diplomacy End Ukraine War?

Trump has played throughout his career as a deal-maker who could deliver where others could not, and Ukraine represents the ultimate test of that image, notes Manish Dabhade.

BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara
BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

Senior BJP leaders and an expelled MLA have questioned the Karnataka government's decision to have author Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festivities, citing concerns about her faith and its appropriateness for a religious...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV