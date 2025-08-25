HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sebi Approval For LIC As IDBI Bank Public Shareholder

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
09:15
image
Securities and Exchange Board of India has given the green light to classify Life Insurance Corporation of India as a public shareholder of IDBI Bank for its residual stake on completion of strategic divestment in the lender.

The reclassification as public shareholder is subject to fulfilling the conditions relating to the transaction.

Mumbai-based IDBI Bank, in a filing with BSE, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) informed that Sebi has approved reclassification of LIC as public shareholder.

One of the conditions that LIC would have to fulfil is that its voting rights shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total net effective voting rights of IDBI Bank. LIC cannot exercise control over the affairs of the bank, directly or indirectly.

LIC may not have any special rights relating to IDBI Bank, through any arrangement, including shareholders agreements.

The insurer would not have representation, including nominees on the board of directors at IDBI Bank. 

-- Abhijit Lele, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Noida dowry murder: Brother-in-law held in 3rd arrest
LIVE! Noida dowry murder: Brother-in-law held in 3rd arrest

'ECI Has No Right To Ask Anyone To Apologise'
'ECI Has No Right To Ask Anyone To Apologise'

'The EC should not have let the initiative go into the hands of the political leadership. By allowing this to happen, they have opened a Pandora's box.'

Blow for BCCI; set to lose Dream 11 as team sponsor
Blow for BCCI; set to lose Dream 11 as team sponsor

Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contribute about Rs 1000 crore to BCCI through title sponsorship of Indian cricket team and IPL.

Centre revokes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category security
Centre revokes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category security

Gupta's security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again.

Radicalisation In Kashmir Schools Cause For Concern
Radicalisation In Kashmir Schools Cause For Concern

The surge in radicalisation has even startled some ex-separatist groups as they are concerned that another religious extremism wave, forced from the other side of the Line of Control, will destabilise the Valley's centuries-old Sufi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV