Sebi Approval For LIC As IDBI Bank Public Shareholder

The reclassification as public shareholder is subject to fulfilling the conditions relating to the transaction.





Mumbai-based IDBI Bank, in a filing with BSE, said the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) informed that Sebi has approved reclassification of LIC as public shareholder.





One of the conditions that LIC would have to fulfil is that its voting rights shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total net effective voting rights of IDBI Bank. LIC cannot exercise control over the affairs of the bank, directly or indirectly.





LIC may not have any special rights relating to IDBI Bank, through any arrangement, including shareholders agreements.





The insurer would not have representation, including nominees on the board of directors at IDBI Bank.





-- Abhijit Lele, Business Standard

