SC restrains trial court from taking note of chargesheet against Ashoka University professor

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also restrained the trial court from framing any charges in the case. The SIT, constituted by the top court to investigate the two FIRs registered against Mahmudabad over his contentious social media posts, informed the bench that in one of them it has filed a closure report while in one a chargesheet was filed on August 22 after it was found that some offences were made out.





Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as "most unfortunate" and said they have booked him under section 152 of BNS (sedition), whose validity is under challenge.





The bench asked Sibal to go through the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying it would consider the submissions on the next date of hearing. The top court noted that in one FIR against Mahmudabad, a closure report has been filed and directed for quashing all the proceedings related to the case. -- PTI

