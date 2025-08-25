HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Returning to normal will be a challenge: Himachal residents

Mon, 25 August 2025
09:20
Residents of Tharali tehsil in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district are facing severe challenges after a cloudburst on August 23 triggered a landslide, burying homes and damaging infrastructure. An entire house was filled with debris in the landslide that followed the cloudburst.

Restoration work is now underway to repair the damaged infrastructure. Local resident Bhaskar Pandey said it would be difficult to return to normal life. 

"After continuous rainfall on August 22, there was a loud explosion, and we ran away. The landslide filled our house with debris. The local administration and police asked us to move to a safe spot. They are helping us, but it will be a challenge to go back to normalcy," Pandey told ANI.

Earlier, on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-affected area of Tharali in Chamoli district and inquired about the well-being of the affected people. 

The Chief Minister assured all possible help to the affected families and also reviewed the relief work. The Chief Minister said that the government is fully standing with the affected families in their time of crisis and assured them of all possible help. Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing. -- ANI

