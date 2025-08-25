HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Reels Influence Financial Decisions

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
11:05
image
Consumers are increasingly turning to social media platforms to make big money decisions.

One out of two financial services customers view personal finance and investment content across digital platforms owned by US tech giant Meta.A key driver of this trend is the rising appetite for financial content in short form videos and reels.

At least 53 per cent of users on Facebook and 57 per cent on Instagram say that such media formats influence financial decision making, according to a joint survey by Meta and Ipsos, a global market research company.

This comes at a time when about eight out of ten users utilise Meta-owned platforms to discover, evaluate and eventually buy a financial services product such as loans, insurance, savings or investments.

Digital touchpoints continue to dominate the landscape.

Eight digital touchpoints are bifurcated into six digital and two offline. Out of the six digital ones, three belong to Meta. Nudging users on their financial services purchase leads to better engagement with the products, the survey found.

One of two watched related videos for additional information, nearly two of three engaged with the content via comments or discussions, and one of two clicked on ads to know more about the purchase.

Meta holds 3 of 6 digital touchpoints in financial product purchases. 1 of 2 financial services customers view related content across Meta platforms.8 of 10 use Meta-owned platforms to buy financial products. Financial products include investments, insurance, loans, savings.

Short videos/reels influence financial decisions: 53% on Facebook, 57% on Instagram.

-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nikki Bhati dowry death: Father-in-law also arrested
LIVE! Nikki Bhati dowry death: Father-in-law also arrested

'We Cannot Trust China'
'We Cannot Trust China'

'However, we must implement a tit-for-tat approach -- reciprocating their conduct with precision.''If they demonstrate respect, we respond accordingly. If they adopt hostile positions, we mirror that hostility with equal intensity.'

'To make it harder for...': Vance on Trump's tariffs on India
'To make it harder for...': Vance on Trump's tariffs on India

Vance also hinted that the US may drop additional tariffs on countries if the US make a deal with Russia, and also apply more tariffs on the countries to bring this war to a close.

Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law Arrested
Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law Arrested

The brother-in-law of Nikki, the 26-year-old woman who was allegedly set ablaze for dowry in Greater Noida, has been arrested.

Wife donates liver to hubby, both die after transplant surgery
Wife donates liver to hubby, both die after transplant surgery

The Pune hospital has been directed to submit all details pertaining to the transplant procedure by Monday, Deputy Director of Health Services, Dr Nagnath Yempalle, said on Sunday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV