HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul Gandhi a serial liar: Fadnavis on vote theft allegations

Mon, 25 August 2025
Share:
12:23
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dubbed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as a "serial liar" while rejecting the latter's allegations of "vote theft" against the BJP. These "lies" of the opposition leaders are only meant to convince themselves, Fadnavis told reporters.

"I have said it earlier also that Rahul Gandhi is a serial liar. He has been spreading lies relentlessly. It pains me to see that even some leaders from Maharashtra have suddenly realised that Rahul Gandhi is speaking the truth," he said. 

Responding to Gandhi's charge that votes were "stolen" by the BJP, CM Fadnavis said false information never has any foundation. "A fort built on lies crashes. 

Unless they realise that to win the votes of people, one has to go to the people and earn their trust, their lies are only meant to convince themselves," the senior BJP leader said.

Gandhi has alleged that votes were stolen in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, and that attempts were being made to "steal" votes of the people in Bihar, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls there, by the ruling BJP at the Centre in collusion with the Election Commission. Some of the other opposition parties, including the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), have also raised the issue of "vote theft" and asked their party workers to check the electoral rolls to assess bogus voters.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Dussehra
LIVE! BJP protests Muslim Booker winner inaugurating Dussehra

Modi brought bill against himself: Shah on PM, CMs bill
Modi brought bill against himself: Shah on PM, CMs bill

'I want to ask the entire nation and the opposition. Can a Chief Minister, Prime Minister, or any leader run the country from jail?'

BCCI confirm: Discontinuing relationship with Dream 11
BCCI confirm: Discontinuing relationship with Dream 11

In 2023, the BCCI announced a deal with Dream11 as the lead sponsor for Team India. Dream11 replaced Byju's, whose contract ended in March that year, and had signed the agreement with BCCI for a period of three years.

Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law, Father-In-Law Arrested
Nikki Bhati's Brother-In-Law, Father-In-Law Arrested

The case has drawn widespread attention as Nikki's family alleged she faced years of torture and escalating dowry demands since her marriage in 2016. They said they had already given a Scorpio SUV, a motorcycle, and gold jewellery to her...

'We Cannot Trust China'
'We Cannot Trust China'

'However, we must implement a tit-for-tat approach -- reciprocating their conduct with precision.''If they demonstrate respect, we respond accordingly. If they adopt hostile positions, we mirror that hostility with equal intensity.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV