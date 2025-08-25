HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announce pregnancy

Mon, 25 August 2025
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha on Monday announced that they are going to be parents. The couple shared a picture of a cake on Instagram, which read "1+1=3". The caption to their post read, "Our little universe...on its way. Blessed beyond measure." 

The couple got married in 2023 in a ceremony in Udaipur. Chopra was last seen in the 2024 Imtiaz Ali film "Amar Singh Chamkila" alongside Diljit Dosanjh. She is currently working on an upcoming Netflix show opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin directed by Renzil D'Silva. Chadha is a Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Admi Party. PTI

