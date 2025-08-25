Overflowing rivers flood parts of northern Odisha

12:29

In the worst-affected Balasore district, Balipal, Basta, Bhograi and Jeleswar blocks were inundated by the overflowing Subarnarekha, they said. In neighbouring Bhadrak, the overflowing Baitarani river has flooded Dhamnagar and Bhandaripohgari blocks. The river was also flowing above the danger mark in Akhuapada.





A number of villages were inundated in Jajpur's Dasarathpur block due to a breach in an embankment of the Kani river. Parts of the Sundergarh district have also been inundated by the Baitrani river.





"The water level of another river, Brahmani, is also rising," Water Resources Department's Engineer-in-Chief Chandrasekhar Padhi said. He said the Subarnarekha was flowing above the danger mark in Balasore's Rajghat at 10 am. -- PTI

Large parts of the northern Odisha districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur were inundated by the waters of overflowing rivers on Monday, officials said.