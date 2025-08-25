NTPC To Mark Nuclear Power Entry With 2,800 Mw Project

10:29





The project will house four pressurised heavy water reactors (PHWRs) of 700 MW capacity each.





"We have decided, rightfully, we will go very aggressive on nuclear. We plan to add 30 gigawatt (GW) nuclear power capacity by 2047,' NTPC Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh said at the BloombergNEF Summit.





"The foundation stone laying as part of the JV project with NPCIL should happen next month. It is as close as that," he added.





NTPC plans to set up nuclear power projects both as part of an existing JV with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), called Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd (ASVINI), and on a standalone basis.





The Mahi Banswara project is being set up under the JV, where NTPC has a 49 per cent stake.





The first unit of the Rajasthan project is planned for commissioning in 2031 and the full plant is to be commissioned in 2036.





"By that time, we will take up many other plants too. We are in discussion with Tata Consulting Engineers, L&T, EDF, Rosatom and Holtec and a few international consultants," Singh said.





NTPC is keen to join hands with service and technology providers, and it is exploring many sites across the country.





India currently has 8,800 MW installed nuclear power generation capacity, and plans to raise that figure to 200,000 MW (or 200 GW) by 2047. As part of the efforts to boost the sector, the government had announced a provision of around 20,000 crore in the last Union Budget.





-- Sudheer Pal Singh, Business Standard

