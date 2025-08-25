'No one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously'

14:05





Seth also took issue with Rahul Gandhi's foreign trips, where he has made statements critical of India. He attributed the opposition's electoral setbacks to Rahul Gandhi's leadership, stating that the Indian voters have rejected him due to his policies and actions. Speaking to ANI, Seth emphasised that the voters trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the country.





"The Opposition trusts no one, neither the Constitution, the Parliament, any agencies, Election Commission, the ED, nor the Income Tax. They raised questions against Operation Sindoor, the surgical strike and the air strike. That is the reason no one takes him (Rahul Gandhi) seriously. He speaks against the nation every time he is abroad... This is the reason the people of the country have made you sit aside... He is attacking the constitutional structure of the country... The Indian voters trust PM Modi..." Seth told ANI.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for distrusting key institutions, including the Constitution, Parliament, Election Commission, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax department.