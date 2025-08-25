Monsoon rains happen every year. So why do so many die in Pakistan?





Some of them watched on as the dead children were taken away, others continued their conversations, and the rest - along with a few rescue personnel and soldiers - kept searching for survivors with their tools and bare hands.





There were no tears, there was no panic. But there was anger.

They had gathered in a small village in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a flash flood washed away several houses, trapping dozens underneath the rubble.