Monsoon rains happen every year. So why do so many die in Pakistan?

Mon, 25 August 2025
16:17
As villagers carried out the bodies of two children, soaked in mud, the large crowd looked impassive.

They had gathered in a small village in the Swabi district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after a flash flood washed away several houses, trapping dozens underneath the rubble.

Some of them watched on as the dead children were taken away, others continued their conversations, and the rest - along with a few rescue personnel and soldiers - kept searching for survivors with their tools and bare hands.

There were no tears, there was no panic. But there was anger.

