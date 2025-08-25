HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Massive landslide triggered by rainfall crushes petrol pump in Udhampur

Mon, 25 August 2025
11:02
A massive landslide triggered by rainfall occurred near Balinallah on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur on Sunday, crushing a petrol pump under its debris. The owner of the petrol pump, Jai Pal Singh Jamwal, claimed that this incident happened around 6:30-7 pm. 

"This incident happened around 7 pm... There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened," Jamwal said to ANI. 

Jamwal further claimed that there were no casualties. He said, "There was no loss because we all could see that the mountain was cracking. So we had already taken out all the stuff. The shift boys had also moved aside. We had also shut down our sale and stopped the tankers. The fire brigade vehicle had also come here because we still have some stock lying with us." -- ANI

