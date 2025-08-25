Massive landslide triggered by rainfall crushes petrol pump in Udhampur

11:02





"This incident happened around 7 pm... There was a crack in the mountain nearby, which caused the load on the petrol pump to be very high. Due to which this whole collapse happened," Jamwal said to ANI.





Jamwal further claimed that there were no casualties. He said, "There was no loss because we all could see that the mountain was cracking. So we had already taken out all the stuff. The shift boys had also moved aside. We had also shut down our sale and stopped the tankers. The fire brigade vehicle had also come here because we still have some stock lying with us." -- ANI

