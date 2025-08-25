HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LIVE! Commuters To Pay More For Delhi Metro From Today

Mon, 25 August 2025
08:48
Delhi metro
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday effected a hike in passenger fares, with the increase ranging between Rs 1 and Rs 4 depending on the distance travelled.

According to the revised structure, fares on normal days have gone up from Rs 10 to Rs 11 for the 0-2 km slab, while the highest fare for journeys beyond 32 km has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 64.

For travel between 12-21 km, fares have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 43, and for the 21-32 km slab, the new fare stands at Rs 54 against the earlier Rs 50.

Fares on Sundays and national holidays too saw a hike.

Journeys beyond 32 km will now cost Rs 54 instead of Rs 50, while the 12-21 km slab has been revised to Rs 32 from the earlier Rs 30, it stated.

A similar increase, ranging up to Rs 5, has also been introduced on the Airport Express Line, it added.

The DMRC said the hike is "minimal" and intended to balance operational costs while continuing to provide affordable public transport.

