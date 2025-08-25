HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala man gets double life term for abducting, raping minor

Mon, 25 August 2025
15:44
A Fast Track Special Court in Kasargod, Kerala, on Monday sentenced a 40-year-old man to double life imprisonment for abducting and raping a nine-year-old girl in Hosdurg in May 2024. 

According to the court order, P A Saleem, a resident of Napoklu in Kodagu district of Karnataka, will remain in jail for the rest of his natural life. The court also imposed a total fine of Rs 71,000.

Fast Track Court Judge Suresh P M sentenced Saleem to ten years in prison with a Rs 10,000 fine under Section 449 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), seven years and Rs 5,000 under Section 369, life imprisonment and Rs 5,000 under Section 370(4), seven years and Rs 5,000 under Section 506(2), one year and Rs 1,000 under Section 342, and ten years with Rs 25,000 under Section 394. He was additionally sentenced to life imprisonment under Sections 6(1) and 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, it said. 

Saleem's sister Suhaiba (21) of Koothuparamba in Kannur, was sentenced to one day in court to be served during proceedings and fined Rs 1,000 for aiding him in selling the victim's stolen jewellery under Section 441 of the IPC, the court ordered. Special Public Prosecutor Gangadharan said the conviction hinged on the victim identifying the accused under torchlight and DNA evidence recovered from her clothing.

The crime occurred on May 15, 2024, in Kanhangad, when the girl was asleep at her grandfather's house. Saleem allegedly abducted, sexually assaulted her, stole her ornaments, and abandoned her in a paddy field. Hosdurg police arrested him 10 days later, completed the investigation within a month, and filed the charge sheet. -- PTI

