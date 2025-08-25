HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is the PM a graduate? HC sets aside CIC order

Mon, 25 August 2025
15:15
image
The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing disclosure of information on the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgement on February 27, passed the verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC order. Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the CIC on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. -- PTI

HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree
HC sets aside CIC order to disclose Modi's degree

The Delhi High Court has set aside a Central Information Commission (CIC) order that directed the disclosure of information related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bachelor's degree.

