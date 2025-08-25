HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India alerts Pak about flood in Tawi river

Mon, 25 August 2025
India has alerted Pakistan about a flood alert in the Tawi river on humanitarian grounds, even as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) continues to remain in abeyance in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

The communication was made to the Ministry of External Affairs, which then reached out to Islamabad, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

"While India used to exchange data with Pakistan before the suspension of the treaty, this move was made purely on humanitarian grounds," a source said.

The Tawi river originates in the Himalayas and passes through the Jammu division before assembling in the Chenab in Pakistan.

India's decision to suspend the decades-old treaty came after terrorists with cross-border links killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty governed the use of the Indus river and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960.  -- PTI

