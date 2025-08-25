HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt withdraws CRPF from Delhi CM's security

Mon, 25 August 2025
The Centre has withdrawn the Z category CRPF security provided to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, days after she was accorded the cover following an attack on her, official sources said on Monday. Her security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again, they said.

Gupta, 51, was attacked by a man on August 20 morning during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area, with her office terming the assault a part of a "well-planned conspiracy to kill her". A day later, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing was asked by the Union home ministry to extend its cover to her as part of Z category protection protocol of the Centre. 

The CRPF cover has been withdrawn and Delhi Police is now providing security to the Delhi CM, sources told PTI. The orders for extending the CRPF cover were to be issued formally by the Centre but there was a change of plan and finally the orders for withdrawal were issued, they said. Delhi Police has arrested two persons till now as part of the investigation into the attack on the CM. 

This includes prime accused Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimji (41), an auto-rickshaw driver and resident of Rajkot in Gujarat. -- PTI

LIVE! Noida dowry murder: Brother-in-law held in 3rd arrest

'ECI Has No Right To Ask Anyone To Apologise'

'The EC should not have let the initiative go into the hands of the political leadership. By allowing this to happen, they have opened a Pandora's box.'

Blow for BCCI; set to lose Dream 11 as team sponsor

Dream 11 and My11Circle jointly contribute about Rs 1000 crore to BCCI through title sponsorship of Indian cricket team and IPL.

Centre revokes Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Z-category security

Gupta's security has been entrusted to Delhi Police again.

Radicalisation In Kashmir Schools Cause For Concern

The surge in radicalisation has even startled some ex-separatist groups as they are concerned that another religious extremism wave, forced from the other side of the Line of Control, will destabilise the Valley's centuries-old Sufi...

