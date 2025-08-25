HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating at 'BBB'

Mon, 25 August 2025
Fitch Ratings on Monday affirmed India's sovereign rating at 'BBB-', with a stable outlook, saying a strong record of delivering growth and improving fiscal credibility will drive improvements in structural metrics. 

"India's ratings are supported by its robust growth and solid external finances," Fitch said, as it forecast GDP growth of 6.5 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2026 (FY26), unchanged from FY25, and well above the 'BBB' median of 2.5 per cent. It said India's economic outlook remains strong relative to peers, even as momentum has moderated in the past two years. 

"Proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, if adopted, would support consumption, offsetting some of these growth risks," Fitch added. The Centre has proposed to the Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation a 2-tier rate structure of 5 and 18 per cent for 'merit' and 'standard' goods and services, and a 40 per cent rate for about 5-7 goods. The proposal entails doing away with the current 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs. -- PTI

