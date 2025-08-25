HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Farmers begin gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for Kisan Mahapanchayat

Mon, 25 August 2025
Hundreds of farmers from different parts of the country started gathering at Jantar Mantar here on Monday morning to attend a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' being organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

The mahapanchayat will deliberate on the long-pending demand for a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, agriculture, dairy, poultry and fisheries sectors be kept out of any proposed agreement with the US, and withdrawal of police cases registered against farmers during the agitation against the now-repealed farm laws. 

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said the gathering will remain peaceful and urged farmers and supporters to participate in large numbers. The Mahapanchayat comes nearly four years after the farmers' movement of 2020-21, when thousands camped at Delhi's borders demanding repeal of the three farm laws. -- PTI

