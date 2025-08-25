Earn lakhs and crores, join the diamond hunt in Andhra

09:33

Rain-washed lands in Jonnagiri, Tuggali, and Peravali mandals, long known for diamond discoveries, are drawing crowds of villagers, traders, and outsiders eager to test their luck this season. "Even if you pick a stone, it may turn your fortunes," Bharat Palod, an entrepreneur from Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, told PTI, adding that stories of ordinary farmers turning millionaires and billionaires fuel widesprea,d interest in the region. Palod said the precious stone hunting has changed his life. "I found my first piece in 2018 and this year I sold one for Rs 8 lakh" he said.









Deepika Dusakanti, a social worker, recalled how she previously sold a diamond for Rs 5 lakh to fund education of underprivileged children.





"This year's discovery worth Rs 10 lakh will again go for students' benefit," she mentioned. Naman, an archaeology student, said, "I came to study Telugu history. I found stones that will both fund my studies and serve research purposes," he told PTI.





A farmer from Chittoor, Godavariamma, said she travelled to Jonnalagiri after watching videos of diamond discoveries. "Though I came late, I will continue searching. If I find one, it will support my family's needs," she said. Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen said folklore about diamonds in Kurnool and Anantapur districts persists.





"People migrate for work, return during the monsoon, and harvest diamonds. No crimes have been reported despite high sums involved," Praveen told PTI. He said that villagers claim the lands as their own and sometimes resist outsiders entering, yet 'no major disputes or criminal incidents' have been reported so far. This season, reports of multiple high-value diamonds have renewed excitement. Venkateshwara Reddy, a farm worker in Peravali village, reportedly sold a diamond for Rs 15 lakh to a local trader. P Bajranglal, owner of the land in Anantapur district, said he owns over 40 acres where villagers search for diamonds, as many have found precious stones, and he has no objections. He mentioned that his family even provides water and food for people who come in search of diamonds.





"If these diamonds bring happiness to others' lives, I fully support it," he said. Srinivasulu, another farmer from Maddikera mandal in Kurnool district, discovered a rare diamond which was said to have been sold for Rs 2 crore to a trader syndicate, making headlines across the region. Officials noted this as the most valuable diamond discovered so far this year. In Tuggali mandal's Lower Chintalkonda village, Prasanna, a woman farmer, found a shiny stone while ploughing her agricultural fields. After tense negotiations, she sold it for Rs 13.5 lakh to a local trader. Villagers said the sale brought cheer not just to her family but to the entire village, inspiring many others to resume digging in rain-washed fields. Diamond hunts traditionally peak during the rainy months in Jonnagiri, Pagidirai, Erragudi and Upparlapalli regions of Rayalaseema as heavy rains expose buried stones, which are spotted by those combing black soil fields.





Despite some success stories, most villagers return empty-handed after days of digging and yet, the occasional jackpot keeps thousands motivated to try their luck every year. Farmers and locals alleged that syndicates frequently exploit them by offering low prices for stones, citing doubts about quality or threatening possible legal action to force down rates. -- PTI

The early rains in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh have turned into a season of fortune seeking for farmers and villagers in Kurnool and Anantapur districts, where hunting for precious stones, including Diamonds, has intensified alongside kharif cultivation.